Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 637,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

