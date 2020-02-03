Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $251.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.96.

NYSE V traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $200.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,885,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

