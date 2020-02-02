Visa’s (V) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Visa stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

