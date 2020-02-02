Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,401,640 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index