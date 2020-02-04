Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VSTO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

