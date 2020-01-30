Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTGN. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.41.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Market Perform