Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Visteon by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. 270,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,591. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

