Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Insiders have sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 over the last 90 days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 5,032,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,913. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance