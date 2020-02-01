Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.73 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), with a volume of 1527047 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.07.

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt acquired 2,883,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,364,820.96 ($1,677,177.99).

Viva Energy Group Company Profile (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

