Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.78 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.26), 3,516,085 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.07.

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt purchased 2,883,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,364,820.96 ($1,677,177.99).

About Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

