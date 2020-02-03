Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ:VIVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

