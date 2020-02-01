February 1, 2020
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 329,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,138. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

