VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.18. VMware reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,940. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

