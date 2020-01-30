VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,945. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

