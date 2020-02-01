Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.47 ($2.57).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 149.30 ($1.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.23. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)