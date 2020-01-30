Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 113,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What are economic reports?