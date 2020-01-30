VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in January

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

VolitionRX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

