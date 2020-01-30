VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

