Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €195.40 ($227.21).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Volkswagen stock traded down €5.92 ($6.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €164.00 ($190.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,649,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €164.55.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

