Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €203.00 ($236.05) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €195.40 ($227.21).

VOW3 stock opened at €164.00 ($190.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.55. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

