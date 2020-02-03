VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLVLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

