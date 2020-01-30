Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 162 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 162 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 161.40.

Shares of VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 153 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 144.93. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

