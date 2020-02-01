Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 196 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 196 price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 165.30 on Thursday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 145.11.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

