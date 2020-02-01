Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 185 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 162.40.

VOLV.B stock traded up SEK 1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 165.30. 7,869,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 156.86 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 145.11. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record