Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,995,306.95 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 124,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

