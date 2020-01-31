Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 2,126,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 814,412 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $914,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 7,249,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,301,037 over the last ninety days.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

