Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne Sells 10,705 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VYGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

