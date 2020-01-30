vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Insider Buying Activity

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 343,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 529,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,609,589 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

