Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 838,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

