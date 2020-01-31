Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 9.9% Higher

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, 517,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 568,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 335.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $156,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 32.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

