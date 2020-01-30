W Brett Mcgill Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarineMax by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in MarineMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

