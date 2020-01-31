W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

