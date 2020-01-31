W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 747,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,815. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

