W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GRA opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

GRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

