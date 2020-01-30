W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GRA opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

