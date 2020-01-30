W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. W W Grainger updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-19.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $17.75-19.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $14.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average is $305.37. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

