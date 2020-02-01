W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.82.

NYSE:GWW traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.75. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 52.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

