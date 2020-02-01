W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Lowered to $322.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $330.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.82.

Shares of GWW traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.75. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

