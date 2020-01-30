WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 124.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,805,000 after purchasing an additional 923,359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $52,324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $38,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 63.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,447. WABCO has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

