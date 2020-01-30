Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

WCH stock opened at €65.22 ($75.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

