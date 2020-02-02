Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $35.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5,523.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

