Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 19,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WBA opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $26,718,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 816,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 413,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection