Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 743,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WD stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419 over the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

