Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 3.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.75, approximately 2,463,540 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,498,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.56.

In related news, Director Parviz Farsangi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,500. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,009,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,670. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,439,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,915.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

