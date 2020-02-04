Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $125.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

