Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.77.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,820,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

