Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

