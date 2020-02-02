Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $151.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

