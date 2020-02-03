Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

DIS traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.32. 12,606,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

