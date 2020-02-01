Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 35,000 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$77,805.00 ($55,180.85).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,201 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,477.13 ($20,196.55).

On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,664 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,082.24 ($15,661.16).

On Monday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 25,463 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$56,782.49 ($40,271.27).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,715 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$52,528.73 ($37,254.41).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 50,124 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,024.66 ($78,740.89).

WGB stock opened at A$2.25 ($1.60) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.15. Wam Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.88 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About Wam Global

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

